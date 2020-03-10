Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Team (NYSE:TISI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Team stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 1,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,974. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.47. Team has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TISI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti started coverage on Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

