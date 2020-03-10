TEAM (TokenStars) Trading Down 11.4% This Week (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $122,597.50 and approximately $4,401.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001260 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

