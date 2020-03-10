Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tech Data’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the lowest is $2.21. Tech Data posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tech Data will report full-year earnings of $13.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $13.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $14.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tech Data.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECD. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

