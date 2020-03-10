Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,885. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.21. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

