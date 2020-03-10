Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

NYSE:THW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 155,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,158. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.