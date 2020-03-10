Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.91) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.56% from the stock’s current price.

TC1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.80 ($3.26) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a €3.60 ($4.19) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

TC1 stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.49 ($2.89). The stock had a trading volume of 457,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. Tele Columbus has a 52 week low of €1.24 ($1.44) and a 52 week high of €3.69 ($4.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 491.48.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates broadband cable networks in Germany. The company operates through two segments, TV, and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue, digital TV, and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

