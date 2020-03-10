TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TLTZY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 4,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.47. TELE2 AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

