Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,628 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $15,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after buying an additional 2,749,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,172,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $370,029,000 after purchasing an additional 227,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,767 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1,077.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 192,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 11,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,103. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

Telephone & Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

