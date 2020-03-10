Teloscoin Hits Market Cap of $1.53 Million (TELOS)

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Graviex. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $12,574.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin’s total supply is 138,033,271 coins and its circulating supply is 137,915,015 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

Teloscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

