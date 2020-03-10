TENA Reaches Market Cap of $107,691.36 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. In the last seven days, TENA has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. TENA has a market cap of $107,691.36 and $3,823.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

