Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Position Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 274.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,423,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.39% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $75,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at $4,169,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at $2,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

TME stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

