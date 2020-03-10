Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) by 453.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 222,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,207. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

TME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

