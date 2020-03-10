TERA Achieves Market Cap of $2.57 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and CHAOEX. TERA has a market cap of $2.57 million and $447,712.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TERA has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.02515535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00124893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012220 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and CHAOEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

