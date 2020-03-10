Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,401,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Teradyne worth $368,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,994 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

TER stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 110,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,953. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

