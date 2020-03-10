Terra (LUNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.25 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Terra has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $59.25 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002595 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, Upbit and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02485874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00124781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GDAC, Coinone and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

