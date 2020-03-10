Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Renaissance Technologies LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 486.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.18% of Tesla worth $1,647,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 521.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $490.42.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $25.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $633.00. 870,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,207,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $719.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.98. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,723.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock worth $75,296,629. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

