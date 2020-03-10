Tether (USDT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $48.46 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, CoinEx, CoinBene and B2BX. In the last week, Tether has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether launched on June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, B2BX, Kryptono, TOPBTC, Instant Bitex, UEX, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, EXX, BitMart, Bitfinex, Upbit, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, BtcTurk, CoinBene, Exmo, BitForex, LBank, C2CX, DigiFinex, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Bittrex, BigONE, OKEx, ABCC, HitBTC, Trade By Trade, FCoin, MBAex, Iquant, QBTC, DragonEX, Huobi, BTC-Alpha, IDAX, Binance, TDAX, IDCM, Bit-Z, Coinut, Bibox, OOOBTC, Sistemkoin and Kraken. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

