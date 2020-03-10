Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Earns Hold Rating from Nomura

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Nomura in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. 313,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,859. The company has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 103.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.3% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,354,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.