Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. The company had a trading volume of 313,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,859. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.