Thar Token (THAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.00

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Thar Token has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Thar Token has a market cap of $31,411.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Thar Token

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,247 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thar Token is medium.com/@thartoken. The official website for Thar Token is thartoken.com.

Buying and Selling Thar Token

Thar Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

