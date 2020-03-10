THEKEY One Day Volume Reaches $4,639.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinrail, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $4,639.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000090 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000983 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,840,972,902 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Coinrail, LATOKEN and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.