Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $930,096.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007446 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

