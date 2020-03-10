Thomas E. Jorden Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 6,813,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,677. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 114,517 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,243,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.