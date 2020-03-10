Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Stock Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $71.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $53.99 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.