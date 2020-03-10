Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Lowered to $75.00 at KeyCorp

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.28% from the company’s current price.

THO has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.70.

THO opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $42.05 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Thor Industries by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 76,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

