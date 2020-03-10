THORChain (RUNE) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $14.45 million and $721,600.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00214680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012226 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,457,110 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

