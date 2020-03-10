ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,541.13 or 0.19416684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $133.59 million and approximately $135,370.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

