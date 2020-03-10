ThoreNext (THX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147,847.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $129.30 million and approximately $147,847.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be bought for $5.97 or 0.00075237 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.29 or 0.02510798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00213620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00125078 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012196 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

