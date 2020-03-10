Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 732.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

