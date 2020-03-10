Tierion Hits Market Cap of $17.12 Million (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, Tierion has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Tierion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and Liqui. Tierion has a total market cap of $17.12 million and $457,020.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.