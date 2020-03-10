TigerCash Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TigerCash token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $558,782.05 and approximately $7.63 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.02959991 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003911 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.