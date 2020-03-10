TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,772 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 790,787 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.66. 606,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

