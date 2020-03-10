TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,768 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

