TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 689,215 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,083,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

