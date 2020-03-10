TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.86.

TMAC Resources stock opened at C$0.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.57. TMAC Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

