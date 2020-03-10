Tokenomy (TEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $42,634.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenomy token can now be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene, Indodax and Tokenomy. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com.

Tokenomy Token Trading

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Tokenomy, CoinBene, LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

