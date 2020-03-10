TokenPay (TPAY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $289,919.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. TokenPay has a total market cap of $943,081.19 and approximately $289,919.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038695 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00074238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000853 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,995.52 or 1.00602505 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00070742 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000381 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,965,186 coins and its circulating supply is 16,759,959 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Liquid and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.