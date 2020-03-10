Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238,802 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP owned approximately 1.15% of Toll Brothers worth $59,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,359,000 after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Toll Brothers by 853.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TOL. Evercore ISI cut Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

