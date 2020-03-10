TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TOG. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.40.

Shares of TOG stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.70. 2,473,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$5.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

