TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at National Bank Financial

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$3.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TORC Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TORC Oil and Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.40.

TOG stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,074. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of C$1.50 and a 1 year high of C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.84. The company has a market cap of $663.22 million and a P/E ratio of -425.00.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

