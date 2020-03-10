Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.43% from the company’s previous close.

TSE TOT traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.67. 78,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,719. The stock has a market cap of $222.22 million and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.94. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.97.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, with a total value of C$426,152.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$426,152.97. Insiders have acquired a total of 151,315 shares of company stock valued at $880,980 over the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

