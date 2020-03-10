TouchCon (TOC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,038.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $571,839.13 and approximately $2,038.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00036216 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00414514 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001127 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012037 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012486 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001864 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012501 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TouchCon

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,100,364 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official message board is medium.com/@touchconinfo. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

TouchCon Coin Trading

TouchCon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

