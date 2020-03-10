Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.42.

TOU stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.88. 4,792,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,083. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$8.22 and a 12-month high of C$22.62.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,601,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,464,881.18. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $262,941.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

