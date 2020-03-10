Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.25

Tp Icap Plc (LON:TCAP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Tp Icap’s previous dividend of $5.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TCAP traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 361.20 ($4.75). 1,668,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 392.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.78. Tp Icap has a 1 year low of GBX 265.40 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 425 ($5.59). The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCAP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tp Icap in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tp Icap from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 381 ($5.01).

Tp Icap Company Profile

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

