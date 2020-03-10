TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) had its price target reduced by analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

