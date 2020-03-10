Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,699 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average volume of 1,114 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 70.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. 34,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,478. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $266.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.