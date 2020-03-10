Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 18,177 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,100% compared to the average volume of 568 call options.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,218,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,492. The stock has a market cap of $343.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

