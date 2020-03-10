Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,760 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,645% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 108,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,789. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.