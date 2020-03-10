Traders Buy High Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 9,532 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,281% compared to the average volume of 690 put options.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,998 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,132,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 928,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 404,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 644,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 244,032 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,789. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $205.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.36. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The company had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.