Trane (NYSE:TT) Announces Dividend of $0.53

Trane (NYSE:TT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $106.78. 208,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.22. Trane has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $134.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

